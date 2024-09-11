Dev Clever (LON:DEV) Shares Down 50%

Dev Clever Holdings Plc (LON:DEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 50% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10). Approximately 500,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 251,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.20).

Dev Clever Stock Down 50.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £63.58 million, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.50.

Dev Clever Company Profile

Dev Clever Holdings Plc develops software solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United States. Its primary products include Launchmycareer.com, Launchyourcareer.com, and VICTAR VR, which are virtual reality careers guidance platforms; and Engage platform.

