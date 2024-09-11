DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $244.62.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on DKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DKS stock opened at $206.99 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $239.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.79. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.