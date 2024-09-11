Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,548 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.20% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3,088.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DFIS opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.