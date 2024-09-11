Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Acquired by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 8,205,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,980,000 after purchasing an additional 346,741 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,663,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,386,000 after acquiring an additional 291,197 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,667,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,282,000 after acquiring an additional 94,607 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,924,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,052,000 after purchasing an additional 200,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 1,411,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,489,000 after purchasing an additional 104,517 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSV stock opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $32.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.32.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

