Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $17.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $49.75 million, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 378.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 88,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 70,158 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 126,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 59,095 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 191,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 100,470 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

