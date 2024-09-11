Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.00% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enliven Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ELVN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ELVN opened at $23.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88. Enliven Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $27.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. Equities analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Enliven Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 991 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,282.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $31,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,345 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,805 shares of company stock worth $3,328,112. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $443,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

