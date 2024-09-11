Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 212,285 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $8,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,295,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,472,000 after buying an additional 150,023 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,912,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,387,000 after buying an additional 99,703 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 404,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,041,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,994,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,070,000 after buying an additional 48,583 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 11.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 459,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,624,000 after buying an additional 47,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $54.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.46.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $156.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 94,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $5,094,409.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,185.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

