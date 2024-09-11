EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Stock Position Lifted by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 26.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 48,741 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in EQT by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 121,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 30,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of EQT by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,234,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,669,000 after buying an additional 48,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQT. Scotiabank raised their target price on EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.35.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average is $36.63. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

See Also

