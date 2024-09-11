EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 517,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,187 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $10,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EverQuote by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,487,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EverQuote by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 244,503.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 293,404 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,796,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

In other news, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $43,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,373.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $43,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,373.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $414,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,356.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,356,708 over the last 90 days. 29.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EVER. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

EverQuote Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $738.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.04.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

