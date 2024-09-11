Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Holdings Decreased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 247.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Exelon by 646.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.82.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $42.15.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

