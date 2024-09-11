First Bancorp Inc ME Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.7% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $179.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.49.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

