First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FBMS. Hovde Group lifted their price target on First Bancshares from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NASDAQ FBMS opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.88. First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $34.40. The company has a market capitalization of $990.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.93.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBMS. Petiole USA ltd boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 202,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 32,643 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 26,514 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Bancshares by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,197,000 after buying an additional 59,471 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

