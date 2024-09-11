Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FLO. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 0.6 %

FLO stock opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.12. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

