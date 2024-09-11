Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,659 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIVI. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 544.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 159,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 134,856 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 53,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 19,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 73.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 257,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 109,111 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DIVI opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $797.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.80. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $33.27.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

