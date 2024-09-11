Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $5.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FULC. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $8.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $523.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.23. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.93. The company had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.00 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,470.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,965,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,480,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 176,114 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $6,919,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,302,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 54.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 535,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 188,212 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

See Also

