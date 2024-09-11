Gamma Communications’ (GAMA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,980 ($25.89) target price on the stock.
Gamma Communications Trading Up 12.8 %
Gamma Communications Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,090.91%.
Gamma Communications Company Profile
Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.
