Gamma Communications’ (GAMA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,980 ($25.89) target price on the stock.

LON GAMA opened at GBX 1,694 ($22.15) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of £1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3,080.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,479.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,402.07. Gamma Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 980.10 ($12.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,710 ($22.36).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,090.91%.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

