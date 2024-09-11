GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.58.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $85.55 on Monday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.45.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GE HealthCare Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

