GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Stock Down 3.1 %
NYSE:JOB opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEE Group
About GEE Group
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
