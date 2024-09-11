GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:JOB opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOB. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GEE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,843,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of GEE Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 487,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,053 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in GEE Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 176,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP raised its position in GEE Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,499,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 150,873 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

