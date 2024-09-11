Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Generac by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Generac by 611.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Generac by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Performance

Generac stock opened at $142.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.33 and a 200-day moving average of $137.99. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $169.57.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNRC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Generac from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

