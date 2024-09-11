Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Now Covered by Leerink Partners

Stock analysts at Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Leerink Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s previous close.

Get Geron alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geron to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.06.

Read Our Latest Report on Geron

Geron Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GERN opened at $4.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91. Geron has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Geron had a negative net margin of 15,990.68% and a negative return on equity of 73.79%. The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2941.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 674,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $3,075,026.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Geron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Geron by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Geron by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Geron by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Geron by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 64,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

(Get Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.