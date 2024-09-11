Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $112.10 and last traded at $109.84. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.12.

Gerresheimer Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.92.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; development, industrialization and contract manufacturing of drug delivery programs; project and quality management; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment, autoinjector, and other services.

