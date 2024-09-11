Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Position Reduced by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,698 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,780,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,398,000 after buying an additional 463,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth about $24,967,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 8,511,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after buying an additional 2,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,661,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after buying an additional 242,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,758,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 2,499,425 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DNA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.05 to $0.03 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.20 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.02 to $0.01 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.43.

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $86.80.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $56.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.46 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 486.98% and a negative return on equity of 63.09%. Research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

