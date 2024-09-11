Glenn A. Carter Sells 3,350 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) Director Glenn A. Carter sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.57, for a total value of $1,951,609.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,140.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Tyler Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %
TYL opened at $595.46 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $361.16 and a 12 month high of $598.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $559.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.26. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.72, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,022,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,423,000 after purchasing an additional 53,005 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,507,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,994,000 after buying an additional 20,842 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,309,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,642,000 after acquiring an additional 41,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $459,691,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,040,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,987,000 after acquiring an additional 64,889 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tyler Technologies Company Profile
Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.
