Glenn A. Carter Sells 3,350 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) Director Glenn A. Carter sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.57, for a total value of $1,951,609.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,140.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

TYL opened at $595.46 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $361.16 and a 12 month high of $598.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $559.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.26. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.72, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TYL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,022,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,423,000 after purchasing an additional 53,005 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,507,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,994,000 after buying an additional 20,842 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,309,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,642,000 after acquiring an additional 41,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $459,691,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,040,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,987,000 after acquiring an additional 64,889 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

