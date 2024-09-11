Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Position Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 377.5% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director David Einhorn sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $57,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,302,690 shares in the company, valued at $75,295,482. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 44.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Green Brick Partners from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GRBK

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

Shares of GRBK opened at $73.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.40 and its 200-day moving average is $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.80. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $81.06.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $560.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.51 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.