Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $8,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 64.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASR opened at $261.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $165.00 and a 1-year high of $357.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.83.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $9.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $3.96. The business had revenue of $357.51 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 49.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

