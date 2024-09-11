Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,381,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,563 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,523,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,441,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,593,000 after acquiring an additional 300,420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,544,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Stock Down 0.0 %

Hasbro stock opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $70.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -27.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HAS. Bank of America upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HAS

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.