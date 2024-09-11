HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 373.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Enlivex Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Enlivex Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENLV opened at $1.27 on Monday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlivex Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.12% of Enlivex Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company in Israel. Its product pipeline is the Allocetra, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of organ dysfunction caused by sepsis. The company also develops Allocetra for the treatment of moderate knee osteoarthritis and end-stage knee osteoarthritis which is in phase I/II clinical trial.

