HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of HCI Group worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HCI Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in HCI Group by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HCI shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of HCI Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $95.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.43. HCI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $206.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.67 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 44.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

