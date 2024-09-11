Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Shares of HCAT opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $463.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Health Catalyst

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 8,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $61,678.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,018.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Health Catalyst news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 8,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $61,678.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,018.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $54,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,460.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,037 shares of company stock valued at $236,872 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,419,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after acquiring an additional 299,139 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth approximately $8,780,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 303.9% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 282,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 212,425 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 38.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 724,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 200,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Health Catalyst by 386.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 45,115 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

