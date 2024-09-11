Heather L. Hasson Sells 2,983 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) insider Heather L. Hasson sold 2,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $18,464.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,680.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FIGS stock opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $886.89 million, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 76.93 and a beta of 1.42. FIGS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.38.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. FIGS had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $144.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIGS. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FIGS from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of FIGS by 321.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,075,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,994 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,152,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of FIGS by 318.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,516,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,481 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,856,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,731,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,145,000 after buying an additional 516,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

