Hendley & Co. Inc. Has $24.19 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,122 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 8.7% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,435 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 128.4% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,160,657 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,412,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,825 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 40,561 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,129,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 894 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $15,600,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,369 shares in the company, valued at $203,784,292.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $15,600,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,784,292.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 78,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total transaction of $32,017,386.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,189,942.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,751 shares of company stock worth $53,628,156. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Mizuho increased their price target on Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.72.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $414.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $425.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $423.06. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $309.45 and a 12 month high of $468.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

