Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,537 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,638,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,729,000 after buying an additional 505,942 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 5,459,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,290,000 after acquiring an additional 108,944 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,900,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,437 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,654,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,239,000 after purchasing an additional 144,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,583,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,963,000 after purchasing an additional 196,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $39.58.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

