Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,863.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,467 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,712 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.8% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $50,334,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,141,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,125,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $50,334,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,141,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,125,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 156,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.81, for a total transaction of $20,253,345.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,585,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,447,018.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,845,633 shares of company stock valued at $467,359,322. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. HSBC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

Shares of NVDA opened at $108.10 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.22, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.97 and a 200-day moving average of $105.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

