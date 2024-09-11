H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,760 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 270.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in H&R Block by 576.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 580,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,496,000 after buying an additional 494,457 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 156,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $1,096,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $2,453,386.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,860,656.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $2,453,386.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,860,656.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 9,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $613,166.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 893,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,332,168.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,902 shares of company stock valued at $9,455,162 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Our Latest Report on HRB

H&R Block Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HRB opened at $63.12 on Wednesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $68.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 220.05% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.32%.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.