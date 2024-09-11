Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.34.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$9.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.82. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$5.46 and a 52 week high of C$14.33.

The business also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.09%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

