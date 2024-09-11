Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Stock Performance
Shares of HSON stock opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $44.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.43 and a beta of 0.58.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $35.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
