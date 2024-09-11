Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDSN. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,652,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 240,800.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 57,792 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 39.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 355,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 100,613 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 114,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 42,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 364.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 37,919 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

Shares of HDSN stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $358.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $75.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.63 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,937.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Featured Articles

