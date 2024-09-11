Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HII. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 787,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,607,000 after buying an additional 103,521 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,112,000 after buying an additional 88,671 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 564.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 98,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,652,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 250,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,032,000 after buying an additional 82,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $23,011,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.50.

Shares of HII opened at $260.87 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.11 and a 1 year high of $299.50. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.72 and a 200-day moving average of $267.16.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

