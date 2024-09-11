Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 97.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 413,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 203,662 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $9,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 753.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,867,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,761,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Huntsman by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,151,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,437 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 52.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,358,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,701,000 after buying an additional 811,099 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 644.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after buying an additional 448,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

HUN stock opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average is $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -40.90 and a beta of 1.00. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUN. UBS Group reduced their target price on Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Huntsman from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

