Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Barrington Research in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $137.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HURN. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $105.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.92. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $115.65.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.33 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $29,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,688 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $29,748.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $114,078.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,481.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,214. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 26,714 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3,273.3% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

