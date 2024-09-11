Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Leerink Partners

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Leerink Partners in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 237.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

Immunic Stock Performance

IMUX opened at $1.48 on Monday. Immunic has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.82.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immunic will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Immunic

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 100.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,394,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,047 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic in the first quarter worth $9,266,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,612,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Immunic during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

