Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Position Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 306,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,156 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the second quarter worth about $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the second quarter worth about $31,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 1.7% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 59,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 797.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 72,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INVA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of INVA opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $19.85.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.90 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

