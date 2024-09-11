Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,857 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Insulet worth $10,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Insulet by 81.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Insulet Trading Up 3.4 %

PODD stock opened at $226.50 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $125.82 and a 12-month high of $227.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.19 and its 200 day moving average is $184.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.64, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $299,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Company Profile



Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Articles

