Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC owned about 0.46% of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POWA. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the first quarter worth $6,469,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the first quarter worth $3,947,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the first quarter worth $2,364,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the first quarter worth $2,120,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the first quarter worth $1,583,000.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:POWA opened at $81.70 on Wednesday. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $83.14. The stock has a market cap of $202.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day moving average of $78.16.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (POWA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Pricing Power index. The fund selects US large- and mid-cap stocks of companies considered well-positioned to maintain stable profit margins in all market conditions. Stocks satisfying a four factor screening process are included in the index, on an equal-weight basis POWA was launched on Dec 15, 2006 and is issued by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.