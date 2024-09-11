Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Stock Holdings Raised by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 1,118.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 350,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,113 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCU. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,029,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,767,000 after buying an additional 690,888 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,227,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.39. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $17.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

