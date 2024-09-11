iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Lantz Financial LLC’s Largest Position

Lantz Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 9.8% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $551.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $552.51 and a 200 day moving average of $534.28. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

