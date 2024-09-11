iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $999,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 25,078 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

MUB stock opened at $108.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.12. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

