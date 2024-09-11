James Synge Sells 3,471 Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) Director James Synge sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $129,607.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,588.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James Synge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, James Synge sold 33,617 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $1,245,173.68.

Life360 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIF opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. Life360, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $41.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Life360 ( NASDAQ:LIF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. Life360 had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. Analysts forecast that Life360, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Life360 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Life360 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Life360 from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Life360 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Life360 during the second quarter worth $23,635,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Life360 during the second quarter worth about $11,861,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Life360 during the second quarter worth about $8,098,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Life360 in the second quarter valued at about $6,777,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Life360 in the second quarter worth about $5,488,000.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

