Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) to “Buy”

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $36.11 on Monday. ExlService has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average is $31.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $721,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,271.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,424,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,541,593.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $721,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,271.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,581. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,176,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,208,000 after acquiring an additional 160,723 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,616,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,869,000 after acquiring an additional 233,108 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 46.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,871,000 after buying an additional 1,618,003 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,817,000 after buying an additional 365,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of ExlService by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,760,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,936,000 after buying an additional 46,302 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

