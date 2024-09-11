JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Stock analysts at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 245.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Jasper Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

JSPR opened at $20.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.68. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.22.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.12. On average, research analysts forecast that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,144,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. StemPoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,794,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,088,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

